Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Appointed New Chief of Indian Air Force, Succeeds Air Chief Marshal

New Delhi: Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), bringing nearly four decades of operational and flying experience to the top post.

Air Marshal Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. During his distinguished career, he has flown a wide range of aircraft, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, MiG variants, IL-78, An-32, Hawk and Kiran.

An Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor, Dixit has accumulated more than 3,500 hours of flying experience. He is also an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Staff Service College in Bangladesh and the National Defence College.

Over the course of his service, Air Marshal Dixit has been associated with several major operations and international exercises, including Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak, Cope India and Operation Sindoor.

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He has also played a significant role in advancing indigenous aviation capabilities within the IAF, particularly the LCA Tejas and other home-grown aircraft programmes. His appointment is expected to further strengthen the Indian Air Force’s focus on indigenous defence capabilities and the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Air Marshal has held several significant field and staff appointments during his career.

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As Commanding Officer, he re-equipped No. 9 Squadron with Mirage-2000 aircraft and later commanded a frontline fighter air base in the Western Sector and a premier fighter training base in the Southern Sector.

The Air Officer subsequently served as Air Defence Commander of Southern Air Command and held the appointments of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan).

The Air Officer subsequently served as Air Defence Commander of Southern Air Command and held the appointments of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan).

In recognition of his exemplary and distinguished service to the nation, Air Marshal Dixit has been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026.

With extensive experience in fighter operations, testing and training, Air Marshal Dixit takes charge of the IAF at a time when the force is pursuing modernisation, strengthening indigenous platforms and enhancing operational preparedness.