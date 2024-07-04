sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:41 IST, July 4th 2024

Short-Term Air Pollution Kills 33,000 Indians Annually; Delhi Tops List with Over 7% Daily Deaths

On average, 7.2 per cent of all daily deaths in 10 of the largest and most polluted cities in India were linked to PM2.5 levels, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, according to a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi pollution
PM 2.5 Pollution in Delhi During Winters | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:41 IST, July 4th 2024