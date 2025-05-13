Air Travel Alert For May 13: Check Your Flight Status as Air India, IndiGo Cancel Operations to Key Cities

New Delhi: IndiGo and Air India have cancelled flights to and from several northern and western Indian cities, including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, and Rajkot, for May 13.

The suspension follows precautionary airspace restrictions and heightened security measures amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The cancellations come shortly after civilian flights had resumed at several border airports that were temporarily closed due to the conflict.

Cities Affected by Flight Cancellations (May 13)

Air India: Flights cancelled to/from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.

"In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May. We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated." Air India posted on X.

IndiGo: Flights cancelled to/from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot. “In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind… we are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated,” Air India posted on X.

"We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates," the airline said.

Airports Reopen with Precautions After Temporary Closure

Following the temporary suspension of flight operations, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced on Monday the resumption of civilian flights at 32 previously closed airports. Reopened airports include:

Adhampur, Ambala, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bikaner, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Kandla, Kangra, Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu-Manali, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise, Uttarlai, among others.

Flight Suspensions Triggered by Recent India-Pakistan Tensions

The recent suspension of flight operations follows a significant escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan. On April 22, a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. Investigations revealed cross-border involvement, prompting the Indian government to launch Operation Sindoor on May 7.

As part of this operation, India targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reportedly eliminating over 100 militants affiliated with groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In retaliation, Pakistani forces launched drone and missile attacks on western India, which were successfully intercepted by Indian defence systems. India subsequently carried out precision strikes on key Pakistani military infrastructure, including radar installations and ammunition depots in locations such as Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sialkot.