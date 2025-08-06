Airports In India On High Alert Following Potential Threat From Pakistani Terrorist Group

Updated 6 August 2025 at 10:15 IST
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has placed all Indian airports on maximum alert following intelligence inputs warning of potential threats from terrorists or “anti-social elements” between September 22 and October 2, 2025. According to the BCAS, the threat has been linked to the activities of a Pakistani terror group. Airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations and helipads have been put on alert as per the advisory.
"In view of the recent inputs received from the central security agency indicating a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups airports during September 22-October 02, 2025, all stakeholders at all airports are directed to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads," BCAS.
According to reports, the advisory is dated August 4. BCAS has also advised that the concerned civil aviation staff members maintain close communication with with local police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other relevant agencies in the view of this potential threat. Any intelligence or alerts received must be relayed to stakeholders promptly, it added.
The security agency has said there should be strict ID checks for all staff, contractors and visitors. It has been instructed that all CCTV systems should be operational and monitored continuously. The BCAS advisory has been issued to all stakeholders, including state police, airports and airlines.
Published 6 August 2025 at 10:15 IST