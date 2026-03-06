AIUDF: Two MLAs And Top Leader Suspended Over AGP Defection Reports In Rajya Sabha polls | Image: X

Guwahati: In a major political development, the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has suspended three senior leaders, including two sitting MLAs, for six years for anti-party activities.

The move comes after reports that the leaders were planning to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key ally in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ahead of upcoming assembly elections in Assam.

Crackdown on "Anti-Party" Activities

The suspension orders, issued by AIUDF General Secretary (Administration) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed, named Karim Uddin Barbhuiya (MLA from Sonai and party Vice-President) and Abdul Aziz (MLA from Badarpur) as the primary figures facing disciplinary action.

Also suspended was Sahabul Islam Choudhury, the party’s Sribhumi district committee president.

The party’s central committee stated that the leaders were under close monitoring for controversial activities.

According to officials, their actions were classified as anti-party, aimed at tarnishing the organisation’s reputation by supporting an opposing political camp.

Joining the NDA

The timing of the suspension coincides with the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the feverish preparations for the April Assembly polls.

According to reports, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya confirmed his exit, framing the move as a strategic necessity for the minority community.

"I am joining the AGP because it is part of the NDA. Minority Muslims should not stay away from power; they should be in the mainstream and with the government to ensure their demands are fulfilled," Barbhuiya stated.

He further claimed that after the recent delimitation, at least 22 assembly seats in Assam would see Muslim voters playing a decisive role, arguing that voting for Congress or AIUDF will not serve any purpose for the community in the current political climate.

Impact on the 2026 Electoral Map

The AIUDF, which held 15 seats in the 126-member assembly, now faces a significant vacuum in the Barak Valley, a traditional stronghold for the party.