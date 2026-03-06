Mamata vs ECI: Indefinite Sit-In Protest Launched in Kolkata by WB CM, Claims 'Illegal' Deletion of Genuine Voters

In a significant escalation of political tension, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched an indefinite sit-in protest in the heart of Kolkata. The demonstration is a continuation of the confrontation between WB CM and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Mamata has accused the ECI of orchestrating the unlawful removal of genuine voters from the electoral rolls ahead of the elections in the state. According to TMC leaders, more than 63 lakhs names have been taken off the rolls, out of which several were arbitrary and were unjustly biased against women and minorities.

On Friday, Mamata also shared the protest stage with 22 individuals, who she claimed had been unjustly struck from the voter list. Interestingly, the venue of the protest was also chosen to be just 1.3 kms from the office of the Election Commission in India in Kolkata.

This is not, however, the first time that the West Bengal government under Mamata Banerjee has caused a stir and expressed major displeasure against the way the SIR process has been conducted in the state. Earlier too, TMC ministers have been accused of threatening the EC officials, with one of them saying they ‘will break the leg of the Election Commission’. Mamata, too, had written multiple letters to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, claiming discrepancies in the process of SIR.

On the political side, BJP state leaders have dismissed the reaction of TMC as ‘political drama’ previously, claiming deletions simply reflect the removal of "illegal infiltrators" who were previously part of the TMC's "false voting" machinery.

With the ECI full bench scheduled to visit Kolkata next week to assess poll preparedness, the Chief Minister’s indefinite protest ensures that the integrity of the voter list will remain the central flashpoint of the 2026 election campaign.