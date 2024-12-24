Published 21:26 IST, December 24th 2024
Ajay Kumar Bhalla Appointed New Manipur Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as the new Manipur Governor, Rashtrapati Bhavan informed on Tuesday.
