Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Mamata Banerjee Hints at Foul Play, Seeks Supreme Court Probe

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday made strong remarks following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in a chartered aircraft crash near Baramati.

Reacting to the tragedy, Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences, said she was deeply shocked and questioned the overall safety of leaders in the country.

“I am really shocked to see the news. There is no safety and security for the people of this country, not even the political leaders,” she said.

Further, Banerjee referred to recent political developments involving Ajit Pawar and suggested that the incident raised serious concerns.

“I do not know what is the fate of the opposition political parties, but he was very much with the ruling party,” she said.

‘He was to return to original party’: Banerjee claims

The Chief Minister claimed she had recently seen speculation on social media regarding Ajit Pawar’s political future.

“Just a few days ago, I came to know from social networks that somebody from another party had given a statement that Ajit Pawar was willing to leave the BJP,” Banerjee added.

Calling for an independent and transparent probe, Banerjee said only the Supreme Court could be trusted to oversee the investigation.

“Now, what happened today? I need a proper investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Only we have trust in the Supreme Court; no other agency,” she said.

She further alleged that investigative agencies had lost their independence.

“All the agencies are being totally purchased. And really, it is a great loss for the country,” Banerjee stated.

Ajit Pawar killed in Baramati plane crash

A chartered aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar crashed while attempting to land at Baramati Airport in the Pune district early Wednesday morning. The aircraft had taken off from Mumbai around 8:10 am and was scheduled to land at Baramati at 8:50 am. However, it crashed approximately 45 minutes after take-off during its final approach to the runway. All five people on board were killed in the accident.