Ajit Pawar’s Final Public Message Before Fatal Plane Crash Focused on Major Infrastructure Decisions

Senior Maharashtra leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died early Wednesday in a plane crash near Baramati. In his final hours, Pawar shared a government announcement on social media which highlighted major infrastructure approvals by the state’s Cabinet committee, a message now emerging as his last public communication.

The tweet Pawar retweeted came from the official handle of the Chief Minister’s Office, Maharashtra (CMO Maharashtra). It detailed decisions taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, including approvals for metro, highway, and road projects intended to strengthen connectivity and support future development.

Final Tweet Shared by Ajit Pawar

In his last known social media activity, Pawar shared the CMO Maharashtra tweet (in Marathi) outlining the infrastructure panel’s approvals.

Translation of the tweet:

A meeting of the Infrastructure Committee was held in Mumbai under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where several major projects received approval. These included a 35-kilometre metro link between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the new Navi Mumbai International Airport on Metro Line 8; a 66-kilometre Nashik city ring road project; and an improved four-lane cement concrete highway in Gadchiroli between Navegaon More and Surjagad.

The committee directed that all necessary land acquisition and statutory permissions be completed before project initiation, and that projects should be finished within three years of land acquisition. Officials were also instructed to accelerate expanded works on highways such as Nagpur–Gondia and Bhandara–Gadchiroli.

The Chief Minister directed the development of systems that automatically reward contractors for on-time completion and impose penalties for delays. It was also decided that space should be reserved alongside highways for future gas pipelines.

Detailed project elements and budgets, including station counts, route lengths, expected land acquisition areas, and estimated costs, were outlined for the metro link and ring road. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankul,e and other officials were present at the meeting.

Context of the Projects Mentioned

• Metro link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports:

The approved Metro Line 8 extension is planned to connect Mumbai’s main international airport with the new Navi Mumbai airport over 35 kilometres, a project expected to ease passenger and cargo movement once operational.

• Nashik Ring Road:

Stretching about 66 kilometres, the ring road is intended to improve traffic flow around Nashik city and support industrial and commuter movement, aligning with broader transportation plans.

• Gadchiroli Highway Project:

The upgrade of the Navegaon More–Surjagad stretch to a four-lane cement concrete highway reflects the state’s focus on improving connectivity in eastern districts.

Officials at the Infrastructure Committee meeting emphasised the importance of completing land acquisition and securing permissions early to ensure that projects stay on schedule. Fadnavis instructed that completed works should follow a strict three-year timeline after acquisition, with incentives and penalties built into future contracting frameworks.

Last Instagram Post

Ajit Pawar’s final Instagram post featured a video from a Republic Day celebration. The video shows a formal Republic Day programme. The post was accompanied by the Marathi caption, “बलसागर भारत होवो, विश्वात शोभुनी राहो..!”—a patriotic line expressing pride in India.