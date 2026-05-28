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  • Ajmer Horror: 4 Dead As Moving Car Bursts Into Flames En Route To Hospital

Ajmer Horror: 4 Dead As Moving Car Bursts Into Flames En Route To Hospital

In a horrific accident near Shrirampura, four people, including a prominent former village head (Sarpanch), were burned alive inside a moving hatchback when it suddenly burst into an uncontrollable ball of fire.

Namya Kapur
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Ajmer Horror: 4 Dead As Moving Car Bursts Into Flames En Route To Hospital
Ajmer Horror: 4 Dead As Moving Car Bursts Into Flames En Route To Hospital | Image: Republic

Ajmer: A wave of shock and profound grief gripped Rajasthan’s Ajmer district early this morning after an unmitigated tragedy wiped out an entire family on the road. 

In a horrific accident near Shrirampura, four people, including a prominent former village head (Sarpanch), were burned alive inside a moving hatchback when it suddenly burst into an uncontrollable ball of fire.

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 Namya Kapur
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