AK-47 Rifle Recovered From Doctor's Locker At Govt Medical College In J&K

Anantnag: In a late night operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police recovered an AK-47 rifle from the personal locker of a former senior resident doctor at Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag. The rifle had a magazine containing 30 rounds. The operation was conducted by the Srinagar Police in assistance with the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Anantnag, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The weapon was seized by the police at the college premises and the doctor, who has been identified as Adeel Ahmad Rather, was detained for questioning. The doctor is a resident of Wanpora Choimulla in Qazigund. As per reports, Adeel Ahmad was a doctor at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag till October 2024.

According to reports, another doctor has also been arrested in connection with the case.

A case has been registered under sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and sections 13, 28, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). An investigation into the arms-seizure case is currently underway. Officials said that full details of the case will be shared after the completion of the probe.

In another operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, searches were conducted at the Liver village in Anantnag district at the residences of Jammu and Kashmir nationals operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP) members Zaffer Bhat alias Khurshid, and Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan. Anantnag Police said that it is committed to take stern action against individuals or groups involved in activities detrimental to national security and public peace.