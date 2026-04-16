SpiceJet Pilots Involved In Delhi Airport Collison Taken Off Roster, Investigation Pending

New Delhi: The SpiceJet pilots involved in the collision with Akasa Air aircraft at Delhi's IGI Airport on Thursday has been taken off the roster, with investigation pending against them, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said. Further, the concerned air traffic control officer has also been de-rostered, the ministry added.

SpiceJet B737-700, which had arrived from Leh, was taxiing at the airport when it hit the horizontal tail surface (HTS) of Akasa Air B-737 aircraft, which was stationary on the tarmac.

Due to the impact of the collision, the winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft broke and got stuck in the other aircraft, which also suffered minor damages.

Pictures have surfaced showing the right winglet of SpiceJet aircraft stuck onto the Akasa Air plane.

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