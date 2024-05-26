 Akola on Alert: Records Temp Above 45 Deg; Section 144 Imposed | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Heatwave | Suraj Revanna Assault Case | Russia under attack | Lok Sabha Session |

Published 11:41 IST, May 26th 2024

Akola Becomes Maharashtra's Hottest City With Temp Reaching Over 45 Degrees; Section 144 Imposed

On May 26, 2020, Akola was the second hottest city in the country (after Khargone in Madhya Pradesh) at 47.4 degrees Celsius.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'Red Alert' issued for heatwave over next five days
The maximum temperature in Akola over the last few days ranged from more than 44 degrees Celsius to 45.8 degrees Celsius, as per the district administration. | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

11:41 IST, May 26th 2024

Advertisement