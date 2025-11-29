Al-Falah Funds Routed To Son's UK Company: ED Widens 10/11 Blast Probe, Founder Siddiqui's Foreign Links Under Scanner

ED widens its ongoing investigation against Al-Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui after new information surfaced indicating alleged foreign links and possible movement of funds abroad. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has expanded its ongoing investigation against Al-Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui after new information surfaced indicating alleged foreign links and possible movement of funds abroad.

According to officials, the ED has now begun examining a suspected financial trail connected to a company registered in the United Kingdom, reportedly in the name of Siddiqui’s son, who is believed to have obtained British citizenship.

Investigators suspect that money diverted from the university’s accounts may have been channeled into this overseas company, prompting the agency to initiate scrutiny of all investments made into it. The ED will now examine the flow of funds into his son's business.

ED arrested Siddiqui on late November 18 evening under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidences gathered during a massive search action conducted at premises related to Al-Falah group in the ongoing probe in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded by the ED on November 14 under PMLA in connection with the Al-Falah Group.

The ED alleges that between 2018 and 2025, Al-Falah University collected at least ₹415 crore from students while falsely claiming accreditation and regulatory recognition. ED's remand application mentions an analysis of Income Tax Returns for the Financial Years (FYs) 2014-15 to 2024-25 - the period after Al-Falah University's establishment - that revealed substantial revenues recorded as voluntary contributions and educational receipts. It said the trust declared Rs 30.89 crore in FY 2014-15 and Rs 29.48 crore in FY 2015-16 as "voluntary contributions".

From FY 2016-17 onwards, large incomes were reported as "receipts from main object" or "educational revenue", including Rs 24.21 crore (FY 2018-19), Rs 41.97 crore (FY 2019-20), Rs 55.49 crore (FY 2020-21), Rs 55.15 crore (FY 2021-22), Rs 89.28 crore (FY 2022-23), Rs 68.87 crore (FY 2023-24) and Rs 80.10 crore (FY 2024-25).

Funds collected through admission fees and other revenue streams were allegedly sent abroad through multiple shell companies, many of which were linked to Siddiqui’s relatives. Raids conducted in Faridabad, Delhi and adjoining regions led to the recovery of financial documents, devices, cash and papers indicating backdated contracts issued to companies operated by family members.

After the November 10 car explosion near Red Fort, during which several individuals connected to Al-Falah University’s medical college were detained on suspicion of involvement. The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. According to the FIR, Al-Falah University falsely claimed to have NAAC accreditation to deceive students and parents, while the university did not even hold recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

While Siddiqui has not been directly charged in the blast investigation, the suspected link triggered deeper scrutiny into the university’s operations, staff affiliations and financial records. Siddiqui, had direct command over staff handling admissions, accounts, and IT systems, and could destroy or alter digital trails, ledgers, or registers.

The ED added that custodial interrogation was required to determine the roles of family members and associates who appeared as trustees and directors across the university's network, but where evidence pointed to Siddiqui being the "controlling mind".

ED has conducted search operations at 19 locations in Delhi on Tuesday, including the premises of Al-Falah University and the residential premises of key persons of the Al-Falah group. ED said its investigation has revealed that “large amounts of proceeds of crime have been generated. Evidence reveals that crores of rupees have been diverted by the trust to family-owned entities”. "For example, the construction as well as catering contracts were given by trust and Jawad Ahmad to entities of his wife and children", it said.

During the search, ED said, cash of over 48 lakhs, multiple digital devices and documentary evidence were found and seized. "Multiple shell companies of the group have been identified. Numerous violations under several other Acts have also been detected", the agency mentioned in a statement.