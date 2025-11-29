Delhi 10/11 Blast Conspiracy: NIA Recovers Rs 18 Lakh Cash From ‘Madam Surgeon’ Shaheen’s Al-Falah Room No 22 Wardrobe

New Delhi: The investigation into the 10/11 Red Fort blast in national capital has widened, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovering Rs 18 lakh in cash from the wardrobe of accused Dr Shaheen Saeed, also known as ‘Madam Surgeon’. The money was found hidden inside a simple polythene bag in Room No. 22 of Al-Falah University’s hostel, where Shaheen lived.

NIA teams brought 10/11 Delhi blast key conspirator Shaheen to the university as part of the ongoing probe. Officials also searched her locker located in the university’s administrative block. The investigation is now underway to map how Shaheen obtained such a large amount of cash. Notably, Shaheen, along with Muzammil, purchased a Brezza car in cash on September 25 this year.

NIA Raids Al-Falah University: Shaheen's Room, Cabin, Classroom Searched

On Thursday, the NIA team took Shaheen to the medical college inside Al-Falah University in Dhauj village. She was taken to Room No. 22 to narrate her activities. Officials questioned her about daily routine, the people who visited her, and those she regularly interacted with. NIA team thoroughly inspected every part of the room. She was then taken to the medical ward, her classroom, and her doctor’s cabin to identify her movements. Investigative officials have prepared a list of all staff members, students and outsides Shaheen was in touch with.

Face-to-Face With Al-Falah Vice-Chancellor

According to the sources, Shaheen was taken before Vice-Chancellor Bhupinder Kaur Anand for identification. Investigators believe Shaheen was in contact with several Red Fort blast suspects while working at the university.

Advertisement

The NIA later took her to Khori Jamalpur, where she and another key conspirator Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, got married. Shaheen revealed that 10 to 12 people, including the suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi, were present at the Nikah ceremony. Shaheen was also taken to multiple locations in Faridabad during a four-hour operation before being taken back to Delhi around 9 PM.

Muzammil’s ‘Nikah’ Claim, Cash Trail & New Hideouts

The probe into Delhi Red Fort blast case took a new twist after accused Dr Muzammil Ahmad claimed that Shaheen is his wife. He told investigators that the two had performed a nikah at a mosque near Al-Falah University in September 2023, with a mehr of Rs 5,000-6,000. This revelation comes as agencies investigate Shaheen’s financial activities with the Jaish-e-Mohammad module. According to NIA, Shaheen provided Rs 27-28 lakh over time to support the operations of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror network. This includes Rs 6.5 lakh she gave to Muzammil in 2023 and another Rs 3 lakh to bomber Umar Nabi for purchasing a Ford EcoSport in 2024. Shaheen told NIA officials that this money was meant for zakat or religious charity.

Advertisement

In another parralel development, while tracking Muzammil’s movements before the day of the blast, the NIA uncovered a second hideout in Faridabad’s Khori Jamalpur village. Muzammil had rented a house from a former sarpanch. Muzammil frequently visited the property with Shaheen. Before shifting explosives to Fatehpur Taga village, Muzammil is believed to have hidden the material for nearly 12 days in a room located in fields near Al-Falah University. He transported the explosives in his own vehicle, while another accused, Imam Ishtiyak, allegedly helped him place the explosives in the makeshift hideout. The former sarpanch also told NIA that he had previously seen both Muzammil and Umar together at Al-Falah University hospital.

Ward Boy Who Sheltered Suicide Bomber Umar Arrested

In another crucial development, the NIA arrested a ward boy named Soyab, a resident of Dhauj village and an employee of Al-Falah University. He is the seventh person arrested in the case. Soyab helped suicide bomber Dr Umar-un-Nabi with a shelter. He also provided Umar Nabi with logistical support before the blast. He arranged safe accommodation for Umar at his sister-in-law’s house in Nuh and later sheltered him at multiple other locations. A special NIA court in Patiala House has sent him to 10-day remand.

The Human Bomb Plan

Investigation also exposed Shaheen’s involvement in a shocking terror recruitment drive which aimed at turning divorced women and young girls into suicide bombers. WhatsApp chats recovered from her phone revealed detailed instructions for building suicide vests and belts and referred to recruits as ‘Mujahid Jangju’. Shaheen targeted divorced Muslim women who lived separately from their families. She also focused on girls aged between 14 and 18, whom she thought could be easily manipulated into extremist ideology. The module, codenamed ‘Mission Kafir’ was designed to create a network of female suicide attackers. Her chats also revealed coded exchanges with contacts saved as ‘Madam X’ and ‘Madam Z’ who sent her instructions. In these phone messages, explosives were referred to as ‘medicine’, while the planned attacks were referred to as ‘operations’. Another ‘Operation Hamdard’ was being led by Shaheen to recruit female terror operatives.

Brezza Photo Links Shaheen and Muzammil

A photo that sufaced days back too worked as an evidence hinting Shaheen and Muzammil's involvement in conspiring the 10/11 blast. The image showed the two buying a Brezza car together, which was later found parked at Al-Falah University. During interrogation, she acknowledged that Muzammil had once proposed to her. She also revealed that suicide bomber Umar wanted to do ‘something spectacular’ and had initially planned to carry out the attack in September. She claimed both Umar and Muzammil transported explosives in July using barrels in an EcoSport vehicle. She also informed about a heated argument between Umar and Muzammil over moving these barrels. Shaheen admitted to NIA that ammunition was stored in a Swift Dzire, and that she disposed of weapons after Muzammil’s arrest. Her foreign travel records are also under scanner.

JeM Women’s Wing Link and Pakistan Connection

The probe so far has uncovered strong evidence linking Shaheen to the women’s wing of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. Shaheen worked closely with Afira Bibi, wife of Umar Farooq, the nephew of JeM chief Masood Azhar. Shaheen was in-charge of building the Indian operations of Jamaat-ul-Mominat, the women’s wing of JeM, under the direction of Afira and Shaheeda. The wing in Pakistan is led by Sadia Azhar, sister of Masood Azhar.

A Larger, Two-Year Terror Plot