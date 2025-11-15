Al Falah grid tightens: CIA agents in civvies, round-the-clock interrogations take over as terror probe deepens

New Delhi: As the investigation into the terror den at Al Falah University continues, all personnel, including police and investigators, will now be interrogated before entering the premises. The CIA agents in civil clothes have also been deployed to log the entry and exit times as well as licence plate numbers of all vehicles entering the university.

Adding to the investigation, the Delhi Crime Branch visited the Al Falah Trust office in Jamia Nagar today to investigate possible links and gather evidence, following a prior search by the Faridabad Crime Branch that resulted in the seizure of multiple documents.

The authorities are now working round-the-clock to verify whether Al Falah University had any connection with individuals suspected of planning or facilitating the attack. The Delhi Police, in coordination with Crime Branch officials, also continues to gather intelligence from multiple sources, including educational institutions, to ensure no stone is left unturned in tracing terror networks.

Al Falah University’s Membership Suspended

Following the discovery of a suspected third car on the university campus reportedly belonging to one of the key conspirators, Dr Shaheen Shahid, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended the membership of Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) said, "It is intimated that, as per the Bye-laws of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), all universities shall be treated as members as long as they remain in good standing. However, as per media reports, it has come to our notice that Al Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, does not appear to be in good standing."

"Accordingly, the membership of AIU accorded to Al Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, stands suspended with immediate effect," the statement added. The Association of Indian Universities also asked the Al Falah University authorities to remove its name and logo from the university’s official website.

The university's suspension is expected to have immediate implications for students and faculty, who have been advised to cooperate with the authorities during the inquiry.

Earlier, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) also issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University on Thursday, claiming that its website still displays NAAC accreditation status for two of its colleges, despite the status having expired.

As per NAAC, the university website said, "Al Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, graded A by NAAC)."

Al Falah – The Doctors' Terror Module Hub

Al-Falah University has come under fire after two of its practising doctors are suspected of being involved in the November 10 blast incident in New Delhi.

The main accused of the 10/11 terror blast, Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the car that exploded near the historic Red Fort, revealed that he used to live in Al-Falah Medical College. Building No. 17 of Al-Falah University in Faridabad emerged as the meeting point for the ‘Doctor Terrorists’.

Room No. 13, belonging to Dr Muzammil, was used to mix chemicals and prepare explosives using ammonium nitrate and oxide. Secret diaries recovered from Muzammil and Umar’s rooms contained coded references like ‘operation’, ‘shipment’ and ‘package’ for explosives.

As per the sources, the suspects prepared explosives using ammonium nitrate, oxide, and fuel oil, recording all details in code. These same words were also found in chats retrieved from their mobile phones and encrypted communication apps.