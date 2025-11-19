‘Al Falah Group Chairman Had Reasons to Flee India’: ED Flags Rs 415 Crore in Tainted Funds

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told a Delhi court that Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairperson of the Al Falah Group, had “clear incentives” to flee India, citing the fact that his immediate family members are settled in Gulf countries and that he allegedly received Rs 415 crore in dishonestly generated funds from students enrolled in educational institutions run by his trust.

Siddiqui was taken into custody late Tuesday night after the ED carried out day-long searches at locations linked to the Al Falah University group in Faridabad. The university is a key focus area in the probe into the November 10 Red Fort blast, which killed 12 people and left several others injured.

The agency produced Siddiqui early Wednesday morning before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan at her residence in Saket. The ED sought 14 days of custodial interrogation, arguing that Siddiqui’s foreign links, alleged financial wrongdoing, and the gravity of the ongoing terror-linked investigation made his questioning critical.

After hearing the agency’s submission, the court granted 13 days of ED custody, sending Siddiqui to remand till December 1.

Advertisement

According to ED sources, the Rs 415 crore flagged as “tainted funds” was allegedly collected through fees and other charges from students of institutions run by Siddiqui’s trust and then siphoned through a complex network of accounts. Investigators are probing whether any part of this money was diverted towards suspects linked to the Red Fort blast conspiracy.

The ED is expected to continue searches, examine digital evidence seized on Tuesday, and interrogate Siddiqui on fund flow patterns, beneficiaries and the alleged role of Al Falah-linked individuals in the wider terror financing angle.