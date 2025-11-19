Delhi 10/11 Blast Probe: Al Falah Group Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui Sent To 13-Day ED Custody In Rs 415 Crore Alleged Fraud Case

New Delhi: A local court in Delhi on Wednesday remanded Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 13 days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a money laundering case. The financial irregularities case pertains to fraud allegations, forged accreditation claims of the university and diversion of funds from the university ecosystem.

According to the ED's analysis of financial records, Al-Falah institutions generated about ₹415.10 crore between financial year 2018-19 and financial year 2024-25 through student fees collected while the university was allegedly misrepresenting its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation and University Grants Commission (UGC) status with an intention to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders for wrongful gains.

Siddiqui was arrested on November 18 under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The arrest came after Delhi Police Crime Branch registered FIRs, alleging that expired NAAC accreditation grades were falsely being advertised by Al Falah University and affiliated institutions.

‘Grave Offences'

The court remanded Siddiqui after examining the ED's submissions. The court declared that since the investigation is still at a "nascent stage" and the alleged financial offences are “grave”, custodial interrogation is essential to trace further proceeds of crime, prevent dissipation of tainted assets and avoid influence over witnesses. It stated that the custody is also necessary to prevent destruction of electronic and financial records, and to prevent the possible flight of the accused.

Al Falah University Under Scanner After Delhi Blast

The Faridabad-based university came under the police scanner after the 10/11 blast, that killed as many as 12 people and injured several others near the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. Few doctors of the university are suspected of being involved in conspiring for the terror attack in one of the busiest areas of the national capital.

Dr Umar Nabi, the bomber who was driving the car which caused the horrific blast, was an assistant professor of medicine at the Al Falah University.

Investigations for the Faridabad terror module is still ongoing at the university. It is reported that building No. 17 of the Al-Falah University in Faridabad was the meeting point for ‘Doctor Terrorists’. Another room, belonging to a doctor named Muzammil, was allegedly used to mix chemicals and prepare explosives using ammonium nitrate and oxide.

On the other hand, the university has distanced itself from the terror module.

ED Raids Al-Falah

Siddiqui was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided at 19 locations in Delhi, including the Al Falah University campus and the residential homes of key officials. The raids resulted in the seizure of over ₹48 lakh in cash, multiple digital devices and extensive documentary evidence.

In a statement, the ED said, “Our investigation has revealed that large amounts of proceeds of crime have been generated and that crores of rupees have been diverted from the Al Falah Charitable Trust to entities owned by Siddiqui’s wife and children. For instance, construction and catering contracts were awarded to those family‑run businesses…The evidence also shows the existence of several shell companies used to layer and conceal illicit funds. Numerous violations under various other statutes have been identified, and the role of Mr Siddiqui in controlling the trust and its financial operations is clearly established.”

9 Shell Companies Linked To Al-Falah University

As many as nine shell companies are linked to the Al Falah group. All the companies are registered under the same address.