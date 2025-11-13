Al Falah University Founder Linked to 9 Companies, Arrested in ₹7.5 Crore Fraud Case

New Delhi: The investigation into the Delhi Red Fort car blast has widened to include Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, founder and managing trustee of Al-Falah University in Faridabad. The institution, which is already under the Enforcement Directorate’s scrutiny over its funding sources, reportedly employed two key suspects in the blast case — Dr. Shaheen Saeed and Dr. Mujammil Shakeel.

According to investigation sources, Siddiqui’s expansive corporate network and a past fraud case involving alleged misappropriation of ₹7.5 crore have become points of interest in a parallel probe. He and an associate were earlier sentenced to three years in jail in connection with the same case.

However, Mohd Razi, the university’s legal advisor, dismissed all allegations of fraud, including the ₹7.5 crore case, asserting that the charges were “baseless.” He added that he had “no information” regarding the recruitment of Dr. Shakeel, stating that hiring and vetting responsibilities lie with the Vice-Chancellor.

Network of Companies Under Scrutiny

Advertisement

Investigators are also examining nine companies linked to Siddiqui, all reportedly connected through the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which governs the university. The firms, which span sectors such as education, financial services, software, and energy, are registered under a common address — Al-Falah House in Jamia Nagar’s Okhla area.

The companies include:

Advertisement

Al-Falah Investment Pvt Ltd (established in 1992)

Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation

Al-Falah Developers Pvt Ltd

Al-Falah Industrial Research Foundation

Al-Falah Education Service Pvt Ltd

MJH Developers Pvt Ltd

Al-Falah Software Pvt Ltd

Al-Falah Energies Pvt Ltd

Tarbia Education Foundation

Many of these firms reportedly remained active until 2019 before either shutting down or becoming inactive. The Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation, on the other hand, continued to expand — it originally began as an engineering college in 1997 and now operates across a 78-acre campus. The institution is also facing a separate NAAC inquiry, officials confirmed.