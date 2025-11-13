Updated 13 November 2025 at 17:45 IST
Al Falah University Founder Linked to 9 Companies, Arrested in ₹7.5 Crore Fraud Case
New Delhi: The investigation into the Delhi Red Fort car blast has widened to include Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, founder and managing trustee of Al-Falah University in Faridabad. The institution, which is already under the Enforcement Directorate’s scrutiny over its funding sources, reportedly employed two key suspects in the blast case — Dr. Shaheen Saeed and Dr. Mujammil Shakeel.
According to investigation sources, Siddiqui’s expansive corporate network and a past fraud case involving alleged misappropriation of ₹7.5 crore have become points of interest in a parallel probe. He and an associate were earlier sentenced to three years in jail in connection with the same case.
However, Mohd Razi, the university’s legal advisor, dismissed all allegations of fraud, including the ₹7.5 crore case, asserting that the charges were “baseless.” He added that he had “no information” regarding the recruitment of Dr. Shakeel, stating that hiring and vetting responsibilities lie with the Vice-Chancellor.
Network of Companies Under Scrutiny
Investigators are also examining nine companies linked to Siddiqui, all reportedly connected through the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which governs the university. The firms, which span sectors such as education, financial services, software, and energy, are registered under a common address — Al-Falah House in Jamia Nagar’s Okhla area.
The companies include:
- Al-Falah Investment Pvt Ltd (established in 1992)
- Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation
- Al-Falah Developers Pvt Ltd
- Al-Falah Industrial Research Foundation
- Al-Falah Education Service Pvt Ltd
- MJH Developers Pvt Ltd
- Al-Falah Software Pvt Ltd
- Al-Falah Energies Pvt Ltd
- Tarbia Education Foundation
Many of these firms reportedly remained active until 2019 before either shutting down or becoming inactive. The Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation, on the other hand, continued to expand — it originally began as an engineering college in 1997 and now operates across a 78-acre campus. The institution is also facing a separate NAAC inquiry, officials confirmed.
Authorities believe the interlinking of these entities, along with the university’s suspected employment of individuals now under arrest, may provide crucial insights into possible financial and operational overlaps tied to the ongoing terror investigation.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 17:35 IST