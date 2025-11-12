‘Jaish Turkey Meet, 26/11 Mumbai-Style Attack…’: Delhi 10/11 Blast Larger Plot Exposed

New Delhi: A major clue, among a string of discoveries in the investigation into the November 10 evening blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed the lives of over ten people and injured several others, has brought out vital clues about the role of the conspirators in the case and the scale of the attack they planned.

According to latest reports, the Red Fort, India Gate, the Constitution Club, the Gauri Shankar Temple, major railway stations, and shopping malls were the intended targets by the conspirators.

According to police sources, this conspiracy had been underway since January 2025.

This terrorist module had been planning a major attack for several months, similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, sources said.

According to police, the module had planned to prepare over 200 powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which were to be used simultaneously against high-profile targets in Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

Police sources also revealed that the plot was also to incite communal tension by targeting religious sites.

Police further said that some radicalized doctors from Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir established their base in Faridabad, taking advantage of their "white-collar" cover. They thought that being doctors, they were less susceptible to suspicion and could easily move around the NCR.

To hide and store explosives, the accused rented rooms in the Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga areas where their movement was unobtrusive.

According to sources, the conspirators Dr Umar Nabi and Dr Muzammil even met Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) handlers in Turkey to plan the attack.

About the Transnational Terror Module

Security forces from different states have arrested 7 people who are allegedly part of a "transnational terror module," while also seizing thousands of kilograms of explosives, detonators, timers and other bomb-making equipment.

Multiple people were arrested in Haryana's Faridabad earlier. Later on, some people in Jammu and Kashmir were arrested a few days before the blast took place. According to the police, Dr Umar, who was allegedly driving the car in which the Red Fort explosion occurred was also a member of the module. He allegedly hurried the plans for the blast after the module was busted. He has close ties with two other doctors, also part of the alleged module.

According to security forces, Dr Umar met two other people while he was living in Al-Falah Medical College, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Adeel Rather.

While Ganai was one of the first to be arrested out of the 7, following questioning by the police, officials nabbed Rather soon after.

The third member of the alleged module is said to be a cleric, Irfan Ahmad, who is allegedly the Imam of Jammu and Kashmir's mosque in Shopian. He is allegedly responsible for "radicalising" others and help them join the module.

The fourth member, Arif Nisar Dar is a resident of Nowgam in J-K and is believed to be in contact with the cleric and Dr Ganai.

According to the police, atleast 3 people are residents of Nowgam, while another is from Ganderbal.

Officials have said that Yasir Ul Ashraf, another member, and a resident of Nowgam runs a business in the area, managing his uncle's shop.

The seventh alleged member, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger also is a resident of Ganderbal and locally known as “Mutlasha.”

According to police, the group of 7 used "encrypted channels for indoctrination, coordination, movement, and logistics."

The alleged terror module was busted in Haryana's Faridabad earlier, with police officials questioning students, the principal and faculty members working with Dr Muzammil, with more than 52 people being questioned.

In a major breakthrough on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and 2,900 kg of IED-making materials, including chemicals, detonators, and wires, from an apartment in Faridabad. Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather were arrested in this case.

Following on October 20, 27 and November 5, multiple arrests were made in Shopian, Ganderbal in J-K, and in UP's Saharanpur. Dr Adil was arrested in Saharanpur, according to sources.

They said two days later, an AK-56 rifle and other ammunition were seized in a Anantnag Hospital and more guns, pistols, and explosives were subsequently recovered from a place in Faridabad.

During these operations, Umar, also part of the module and working as medical practitioner at Al Falah Medical College, changed his location as he was under constant pressure from the security forces, the sources said.

As soon as news of the explosion came on Tuesday, Delhi Police and other security agencies rushed to the site. Home Minister Amit Shah immediately directed NSG, NIA, and forensic teams to reach the location. The injured were promptly taken to the nearest hospital and the ownership of the vehicle used in the blast was confirmed.

The blast probe has since been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

As a response, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who were killed in a car blast close to the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening, Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled individuals, and Rs 5 lakh each for seriously injured individuals.

Al-Falah University Denies Connection With Conspirators

Meanwhile, Al-Falah University on Wednesday denied connection with Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Adeel Rather, who were arrested in connection with the 360 kgs of explosives recovered in Faridabad.

Issuing a statement, University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand, said that the University has no connection with the accused apart from them working in their official capacities, and no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored within the University premises.

The statement said, "We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events. We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies. We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University."

The Vice Chancellor also slammed the online platforms circulating misleading information regarding the University.

The Vice Chancellor said, "The University also notes with deep concern that certain online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University. We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations."

"It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. The University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities," the statement added.\