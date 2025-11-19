Updated 19 November 2025 at 20:33 IST
Al-Falah University Under Scanner as 9 Associated Firms Probed as Shell Companies
Al-Falah University, already scrutinized for its link to the doctors involved in the Red Fort area blast, is now facing a wider investigation into additional irregularities. Further investigation underway to dig out more details.
Al-Falah University, which is already under the scanner for being the employer of the doctors embroiled in the 10/11 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort area has now come under scanner for even more inconsistencies.
Investigations reveal the Al-Falah trust and several other entities associated with it are now under suspicion for being shell companies. Currently, there are 9 such companies that are being investigated by the agencies. These companies exhibit multiple signs of being shell companies including:
- No physical office or electricity and water consumption records at the companies' stated addresses
- Use of the same mobile number and email id for multiple companies
- No filings with EPFO/ESIC, despite the fact that operations appear to be large on paper
- The same director and signatory in many cases, with numerous deficiencies in KYC documentation
- Salary payments through banks are extremely low, with virtually no HR records
- Companies are registered at the same time and use the same contact information
The NAAC and UGC certification of Al-Falah has also been called into question earlier with reports stating that NAAC accreditation of the university expired in 2018 but yet they continued providing degrees to doctors.
With investigations underway, Al-Falah University continues to be under the scanner and further actions would be determined as more details come to light.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 20:33 IST