Al-Falah University Under Scanner as 9 Associated Firms Probed as Shell Companies

Al-Falah University, which is already under the scanner for being the employer of the doctors embroiled in the 10/11 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort area has now come under scanner for even more inconsistencies.

Investigations reveal the Al-Falah trust and several other entities associated with it are now under suspicion for being shell companies. Currently, there are 9 such companies that are being investigated by the agencies. These companies exhibit multiple signs of being shell companies including:

No physical office or electricity and water consumption records at the companies' stated addresses

Use of the same mobile number and email id for multiple companies

No filings with EPFO/ESIC, despite the fact that operations appear to be large on paper

The same director and signatory in many cases, with numerous deficiencies in KYC documentation

Salary payments through banks are extremely low, with virtually no HR records

Companies are registered at the same time and use the same contact information

The NAAC and UGC certification of Al-Falah has also been called into question earlier with reports stating that NAAC accreditation of the university expired in 2018 but yet they continued providing degrees to doctors.

