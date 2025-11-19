Robbers Pose As ‘Tax Officers’, Loot Crores From Cash Van In Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: In a broad-daylight robbery, a gang posing as central tax officers looted an ATM cash-loading van near Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, escaping with what is reportedly estimated to be around Rs 7 crore.

The vehicle, belonging to CMS, was transporting cash from the HDFC Bank branch in JP Nagar when a grey Innova (KA 03 NC 8052) intercepted it. According to police sources, the men inside the Innova claimed to be from a central tax enforcement unit and said they needed to “verify documents and inspect the cash”.

Before the CMS staff could react, the suspects asked them to sit in the Innova along with the cash boxes. The gang then drove towards Dairy Circle, where they dropped the staff on the flyover and fled with the money.

Early inputs indicate the robbers may have used the Bannerghatta Road route to escape. Police have launched a citywide manhunt, setting up checkpoints and screening multiple grey Innova vehicles.

Teams from the South Division are currently analysing CCTV footage from Jayanagar, Dairy Circle and Bannerghatta Road to trace the getaway car and identify the accused.

The heist, carried out in peak traffic hours under the guise of government officials, has raised serious concerns over the security protocols of cash transit operations in the city.

