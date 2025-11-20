Al-Falah’s Dark Terror Trail Unmasked: How Alumnus Mirza Shadab Beg Led Terror Attacks In Gorakhpur, Jaipur, And Ahmedabad

In a major development, a fresh intelligence report from investigating agencies has revealed a long, disturbing pattern of terrorist associations linked to the Al-Falah University. The report stated that this is not the first time students from Al-Falah have been involved in anti-national terror activities - several such cases have emerged over the past two decades. Sources have further raised an alarming possibility that 10 doctors, who may be linked to the same terror network, are missing with their phones switched off. Probe agencies suspect they may be part of the larger Red Fort blast module.

2007 Gorakhpur Blasts And 2008 Ahmedabad-Jaipur Blasts: Al-Falah Student at Centre

The report highlighted one of the most shocking profiles - Mirza Shadab Beg, an active member of the Indian Mujahideen and an alumnus of the Al-Falah Engineering College. Beg completed his B.Tech in Electronics and Instrumentation in 2008, the same year he was involved in the Ahmedabad serial blasts. It is believed that he was planning terror attacks while still studying.

Mirza Shadab Baig is a native of Baridi village in Azamgarh and used to live at Raja Ka Qila Mohalla along with his family. He completed his Class 12 from Children School near Azamgarh Railway Station with PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) subjects. Thereafter, he completed his B. Tech from the Electronics & Instrumentation from Al-Falha Engineering College, Faridabad in year 2007.

Key Role in the 2008 Jaipur Blasts

Beg travelled to Udupi to collect explosives for the Jaipur attack. There, he provided Indian Mujahideen commanders Riyaz and Yasin Bhatkal with large quantities of detonators and metal bearings used in the IEDs. His engineering background made him ‘highly skilled’ in bomb-making techniques.

Advertisement

Planned Recce, Logistics for Ahmedabad-Surat Attacks

About 15 days before the Ahmedabad blasts, Beg reached the city, conducted a recce, and played a crucial role in IED fitting, logistics and bomb preparation.

Name Also Surfaced in 2007 Gorakhpur Blasts

The 2007 Gorakhpur blasts, which injured six people, also had links to Mirza Shadab Beg. After his links with the terror organisation Indian Mujahideen network were established, his property was then seized by Gorakhpur Police.

Advertisement

Beg has been missing since 2008. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was also announced for his capture. According to intelligence sources, he was last traced to Afghanistan in 2019, where he is believed to be hiding.

Delhi 10/11 Blast Probe Widens: Al-Falah Under Scanner

After the deadly November 10 Red Fort blast, Al-Falah University has come under the scanner. According to the investigation thus far, several radicalised ‘terrorist doctors’ linked to the 10/11 terror module are linked to this university.

The Enforcement Directorate has also arrested Al-Falah University founder and chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui for alleged large-scale fraud, forged accreditation claims, and diversion of university funds. A Delhi court remanded him to 13 days of ED custody, calling the offences ‘grave’ and noting that custodial interrogation was essential to prevent destruction of evidence.

Rs 415.10 Crore Collected Through Fees Under Fake Accreditation Claims

Between 2018 and 2025, the university allegedly misrepresented its NAAC and UGC accreditation status to lure students, generating over Rs 415 crore. The ED alleges widespread cheating, siphoning of funds and fraudulent contracts awarded to companies owned by Siddiqui’s family.

ED Raids 25 Locations To Map Terror Funding

In the biggest crackdown yet in the Delhi blast investigation, ED teams raided 25 locations across Delhi, Faridabad and other regions and seized over Rs 48 lakh in cash, multiple digital devices, dozens of documents, and evidence of shell companies involved in laundering funds. ED officials stated that crores were diverted from the Al-Falah Charitable Trust to family-run entities using shell companies with no physical offices, common contact details, overlapping directors, and no employee or HR records.

These latest findings have intensified the probe to track financial routes that may be aiding terror activities.

Bomber Umar Nabi Unseen Video: 'Suicide Bombing Is Martyrdom Operation’

In a chilling breakthrough, agencies have accessed a previously unseen video recorded by Dr Umar Nabi, the Red Fort bomber, around two months before the attack. The 28-year-old Pulwama doctor, described as the ‘most radicalised’ in the module, calmly justified suicide bombing, calling it ‘a misunderstood concept’ and describing such attacks as ‘martyrdom operations’ in fluent English.

Full Statement Extract

“One of the most misunderstood concepts is the concept of what has been addressed as suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation. It is known in Islam. Multiple arguments have been brought against it. Martyrdom operation is when a person presumes that he is going to die for sure at a particular place at a particular time. He goes against the presumption that he is going to die in a particular situation. We don't have a situation.”

Umar Nabi Hid in Nuh for 10 Days Before the Blast

Investigation has revealed that the Delhi 10/11 blast suicide bomber Umar Nabi stayed at a rented room in Hidayat Colony, Nuh, for 10 days before driving the explosive-laden car to Red Fort. The house was arranged by Shoaib, an electrician from Al-Falah University who is currently in custody.

Larger Conspiracy: 26/11-Style Multi-City Attacks Planned

The investigative agencies have also uncovered a bigger plot resembling the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack model. According to police sources, the ‘terrorist doctors’ from Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag formed a ‘white-collar’ terror module and hatched plans to target Red Fort, India Gate, Constitution Club, Gauri Shankar Temple, major railway stations, and shopping malls in Delhi-NCR area. The plan also included over 200 IEDs for simultaneous strikes across Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Room No. 13 in Building 17 of Al-Falah University became the nerve centre in the Delhi 10/11 blast. Owned by Dr Muzamil of Pulwama, Room 13 was used for covert meetings, planning for bombings in Delhi and UP, discussing the movement of chemicals from the university lab, and storing data, diaries and digital devices. During the raid of the Room No. 13, police recovered hard drives, pen drives, coded diaries, and chemical traces.