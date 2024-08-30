sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Alert Bengalureans! From September 1, Power Will be Disconnected if...

Published 20:53 IST, August 30th 2024

Alert Bengalureans! From September 1, Power Will be Disconnected if...

Starting September 1, linemen will accompany the meter readers in the first visit itself & immediately disconnect the electricity supply of consumers if...

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Electricity
Starting September 1, linemen will accompany the meter readers in the first visit itself & immediately disconnect the electricity supply of consumers if... | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:53 IST, August 30th 2024