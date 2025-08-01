Alert! Khujli Gang Is Back In Bengaluru, Sprays Powder To Distract Victims

Bengaluru: In a worrying incident, the infamous "Khujli Gang" has allegedly returned to Bengaluru, using their distinctive and daring robbery technique to prey on unobservant civilians.

In order to divert their victims and create a chaotic distraction that makes it easy for them to steal goods, the gang uses an unidentified, itchy powdered material.

Gold jewelry valued at an astounding Rs 36 lakh were stolen from the most recent victim, a 62-year-old jeweler.

When the jeweler suddenly developed a severe itching sensation on his neck, he was riding his scooter home.

Two men on a scooter approached him allegedly to offer assistance as he paused to tend to the discomfort.

One of the criminals took the gold bag from the scooter's storage box while the victim was preoccupied.

There have been previous instances of the Khujli Gang causing chaos.

Targeting people in crowded markets, the gang has been known to operate in other big cities, such as Delhi.

The reappearance of the group has been reported to the police, who are looking into the latest crimes.

The public is being urged to exercise caution, particularly when transporting valuables or large amounts of cash.

CCTV footage is crucial to the police's investigation, although identification is frequently challenging due to the gang's swift movements and usage of masks and helmets.

This gang's resurgence emphasizes the necessity of greater public awareness and vigilance.

It is recommended that residents pay attention to their surroundings and exercise caution when strangers approach them, particularly if they feel any unexpected or sudden physical sensations.