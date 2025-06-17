Alert! Thane to Face 12-Hour Water Cut on June 19: Check List of Affected Areas

Updated 17 June 2025 at 13:04 IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 12-hour water cut across several parts of the city on Thursday, June 19, due to essential maintenance work by the Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM), the main supplier of water to Thane.
According to officials, the water supply will be completely suspended from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Thursday in key areas, while several other localities will experience disruptions from 9:00 PM on Thursday to 9:00 AM on Friday, June 20.
Ghodbunder Road
Patlipada
Pawar Nagar
Kothari Compound
Azad Nagar
Dongripada
Waghbil
Anand Nagar
Kasarvadavali
Owale
Samta Nagar
Ritu Park
Siddheshwar
Eternity
Johnson
Jail
Saket
Uthalsar
Retibandar
Kalwa
Mumbra
The TMC has also cautioned that low water pressure may persist for one to two days after the repairs, even after supply is restored.
To manage the disruption, the civic body will supply water in phased intervals using internal resources to ensure partial availability where possible.
Residents are urged to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the period. The TMC has appealed for cooperation as these repairs are essential to maintain and improve the city’s water infrastructure.
This announcement comes amid an ongoing water crisis in Thane. With declining water levels in wells and borewells, authorities are implementing proactive measures.
In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began releasing reserve lake water from June 16 to meet rising demand. The city's primary water sources include Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.
