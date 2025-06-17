Republic World
  • Alert! Thane to Face 12-Hour Water Cut on June 19: Check List of Affected Areas

Updated 17 June 2025 at 13:04 IST

Alert! Thane to Face 12-Hour Water Cut on June 19: Check List of Affected Areas

The Thane Municipal Corporation has announced a 12-hour water cut across several areas on June 19 due to essential repair work.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Thane Water Cut
Thane to face a 12-hour water cut across several areas on June 19. | Image: X

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 12-hour water cut across several parts of the city on Thursday, June 19, due to essential maintenance work by the Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM), the main supplier of water to Thane.

According to officials, the water supply will be completely suspended from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Thursday in key areas, while several other localities will experience disruptions from 9:00 PM on Thursday to 9:00 AM on Friday, June 20.

List of Affected Areas (9 AM – 9 PM, June 19):

Ghodbunder Road

Patlipada

Pawar Nagar

Kothari Compound

Azad Nagar

Dongripada

Waghbil

Anand Nagar

Kasarvadavali

Owale

List of Affected Areas (9 PM, June 19 – 9 AM, June 20):

Samta Nagar

Ritu Park

Siddheshwar

Eternity

Johnson

Jail

Saket

Uthalsar

Retibandar

Kalwa

Mumbra

The TMC has also cautioned that low water pressure may persist for one to two days after the repairs, even after supply is restored.

To manage the disruption, the civic body will supply water in phased intervals using internal resources to ensure partial availability where possible.

Advisory to Residents

Residents are urged to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the period. The TMC has appealed for cooperation as these repairs are essential to maintain and improve the city’s water infrastructure.

This announcement comes amid an ongoing water crisis in Thane. With declining water levels in wells and borewells, authorities are implementing proactive measures.

In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began releasing reserve lake water from June 16 to meet rising demand. The city's primary water sources include Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

