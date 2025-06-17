Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall in Mumbai This Week; No Immediate Relief from Heatwave for Delhi Residents

IMD Weather Update: IMD has issued orange alert for Maharashtra after heavy rainfall lashed the state on Monday causing waterlogging in some parts of the state. The state's capital, Mumbai, is expected to experience light rainfall today.

On the other hand, the national capital will remain in the grip of heat waves with temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius, while the city expects moderate rainfall today.

Mumbai To Receive Light Rainfall Today

Following the orange alert for Mumbai on Monday, the city is set to experience light downpour today, while the maximum temperature for the city hovers around 30 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature could reach nearly 27 degrees Celsius.

The downpour is a result of the revived monsoon in the country after it stalled for over two weeks.

Moderate Rainfall In Delhi Today

The IMD for Tuesday, suggested that Delhi could witness partly cloudy skies, along with moderate rainfall and thunderstorms. However, the maximum temperature could be around 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, 1-3 degrees Celsius below normal.

Maximum temperatures in the NCR region are predicted to be between 33-39 degrees Celsius till June 22, implying prolonged relief from harsh summer warmth. Wind speeds will be less than 15 kmph during the morning hours.

Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Across The Country

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Gujarat and over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand with extremely heavy rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch during next 24 hours,” IMD on Tuesday.

As per IMD, the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over parts of northern India in the next two to three days will likely develop calmer conditions in the region, potentially bringing in more across-the-board rain.

Moving towards the southern region, IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala until June 18, ushering red, orange, and yellow alerts for several districts. Squally weather has prompted a fishing ban along the coastline.