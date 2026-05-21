Aligarh Honour Killing: UP Man Kills Daughter for Talking to Lover, Then Joins a Search Party to Find Her

In a horrific case of honour killing being reported from the Jarara village in UP’s Aligarh, a man killed his 19-year-old daughter.

According to reports, the perpetrator, now identified as Puran Singh, was unhappy about his daughter, Shivani, speaking to her lover, who is from the same village. As Shivani continued the relationship despite the opposition from her family, the 50-year-old Puran Singh, decided to take matters into his own hands.

As the chilling details of the case emerged, it was revealed that Singh first strangled Shivani, tied her semi-conscious body and took it to a nearby field on a bike, finished the job and buried her in a shallow grave, before joining a search party for her the next morning after her absence raised questions.

As the neighbour grew suspicious and informed the police, Singh tried to evade the authorities by initially claiming that Shivani had died of illness. But as the police continued their thorough interrogation, Singh fumbled and gave contradictory statements before finally admitting to the heinous crime and revealing the burial site.

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The police then reached the site and exhumed Shivani’s body in presence of witnesses and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The mother of the deceased has now registered a case against her husband, Puran Singh, who has been booked under BNS section 103 (murder) and section 238 (deliberate destruction of evidence), arrested, and sent to jail.