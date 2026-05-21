Twisha Sharma's Mother-In-Law Giri Bala Singh Set To Be Removed As Bhopal Consumer Commission President: Sources

Bhopal : Retired judge Giri Bala Singh, who is one of the accused in the suspicious dowry death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, is set to be removed from the post of Bhopal Consumer Commission Chairperson, sources said.

Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, roughly five months before her death. The official post-mortem cited hanging as the cause of death, but her family pointed to multiple injury marks on her body, alleging that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide. It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair.