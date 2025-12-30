'We Want Final Justice': ABVP Activist Vishal Kumar Killed In 2012; Family Demands Punishment For Main Culprits | Image: X

Alappuzha: In a legal development that has shocked the political landscape of Kerala, the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court has acquitted all 20 accused in the high-profile murder case of 19-year-old ABVP activist Vishal.

Twelve years after the brutal murder of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist Vishal Kumar, his family continues to knock on the doors of justice, seeking a definitive end to their long-standing ordeal.

The 2012 Tragedy

Vishal Kumar, a 19-year-old student and the Chengannur district vice-president of the ABVP, was brutally attacked on July 16, 2012.

The incident occurred in front of Christian College, Chengannur, during a clash between activists of the ABVP and the Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Advertisement

He had arrived at the campus to participate in a program welcoming new undergraduate students. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Kottayam the following day.

The murder sparked widespread protests and intensified the political rivalry between nationalist student groups and radical organisations.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution's initial case, a planned attack was set up by activists belonging to the Campus Front.

Two other ABVP members, Vishnuprasad and Sreejith, were also seriously injured in the confrontation but survived. The investigation into Vishal’s death was delayed from its inception.

While the local police initially handled the inquiry, public outrage over the slow pace of arrests led to the case being transferred to the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch eventually charge-sheeted 20 individuals, including one minor.

However, after more than a decade of proceedings, the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court found the evidence insufficient to convict the accused.

Family Expresses Disbelief

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the family expressed that while dozens were accused in the case, their focus remains on seeing the primary perpetrators held accountable.

“We don’t want all 20 accused to be punished, but the main culprit should be punished,” Vishal's father stated.

“We want final justice," said his father as they waited for the final judgment with the hope that his son would get justice after a decade-long wait.

Officials have expressed disappointment with the verdict and have already signalled their intent to file an appeal in the High Court.