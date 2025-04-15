How ₹50L became ₹2000 cr? All About The National Herald Case in Which Sonia and Rahul Are Chargesheeted | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. The central agency has accused the Gandhis of controlling Young Indian Limited (YIL), the company that took over Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the publisher of the National Herald newspaper.

ED Moves to Seize ₹661 CR in Properties

On April 11, the ED initiated proceedings to seize immovable properties worth ₹661 crore linked to the case. Property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow were sent notices under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), directing them to take possession of AJL properties. These include Herald House in Delhi and other properties in Mumbai and Lucknow.

The ED’s chargesheet states that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi effectively controlled Young Indian by holding 76% of its shares. The remaining 24% was held by late Congress leaders Motilal Vohra and Oscar Fernandes. After their death, no successor claimed their shares, making Sonia and Rahul Gandhi the “100% effective owners” of YIL, as per the ED.

How the ₹50 Lakh Deal Happened

Young Indian was incorporated on November 23, 2010. It took over the entire shareholding of AJL and its assets by settling a ₹90 crore loan that National Congress had given to AJL for just ₹50 lakh. ED alleges this was part of a well-planned conspiracy to grab properties worth over ₹2,000 crore at a fraction of their value.

Fake Donations and Rent Deals?

The agency also claims that fake donations and rent agreements worth crores were generated to launder money. In November 2023, the ED had attached multiple AJL properties as part of the probe.

Long Probe History

The case began in 2012 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint alleging that Congress leaders cheated and misused funds in the takeover of AJL by YIL. In February 2021, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi seeking their response to Swamy’s plea.

In 2022, Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED five times. Sonia Gandhi was questioned for two hours the same year in connection with the same probe.

Congress Denies Charges