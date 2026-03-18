'All Agri-Agreements Made In Farmers' Interest': Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Lok Sabha, Says 'Opposition Only Indulges in Politics'

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that all recent agricultural agreements under the government have been made in the interest of farmers and the nation.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha while replying to a discussion on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Chouhan took a jibe at Congress, stating that the party indulges in politics when power is at stake but pretends to serve the people only when convenient.

He added that unjust criticism has been raised about agricultural agreements, but as a farmer, as a citizen, and as India's Agriculture Minister, he firmly believes that all agreements have been made for the benefit of farmers and the nation.

"Unjust criticism has been raised about agricultural agreements. As a farmer, as a citizen, and as India's Agriculture Minister, I say that all agricultural agreements have been made in the interest of farmers and the nation. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's interests are secure, exports will grow, and anything prohibited will not be allowed to enter our country.

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The opposition only indulges in politics. When political power is at stake, they become Congress, but when it is about serving the nation, they would become the Bharatiya Janata Party, serving the people," Chouhan said.

Chouhan highlighted that the government's first major action was merging the department with agriculture to form the Department of Farmer Welfare, describing it as a move made with "heartfelt intent." He then discussed the budget, noting that in 2013-14, the agriculture budget was Rs 21,933 crore, whereas this year, Rs 1,30,561 crore has been allocated.

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He said the increase is unprecedented and only includes the agriculture department. If fisheries, animal husbandry, food processing, and fertilisers, which are directly credited to farmers' accounts, are included, the total rises to Rs 3,32,410 crore. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister for this.

"I have already said that constructive criticism is welcome. Let me get to the point. The very first action this government took was merging the department with agriculture to form the Department of Farmer Welfare. This was done with our heartfelt intent. Now coming to the budget -- I want to talk about how much budget and allocation were made. In 2013-14, the agriculture budget was Rs 21,933 crore. I am talking about 2013-14. Before that -- and I will go further -- the opposition may make noise, but today, when this budget is presented, Rs 1,30,561 crore has been allocated," said Chouhan.

The Agriculture Minister outlined the government's three main objectives: ensuring national food security, easing and improving farmers' livelihoods, and ensuring nutritious food reaches the public. To achieve these goals, a roadmap has been prepared with a focus on increasing production.

Chouhan said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, foodgrain production has reached a historic level of 357.3 million metric tons, compared to 265 million tons in 2014-15, and coarse cereal production has risen from 277.35 million metric tons to 370 million metric tons. He added that wheat, rice, maize, peanuts, and soybeans have set new records, and India has become number one in rice production.

"The increase in this budget is unprecedented, and this is only the agriculture department budget. If we add fisheries, animal husbandry, food processing, and fertilizers -- because fertilizer subsidies go directly to farmers' accounts -- it comes to Rs 3,32,410 crore. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister for this," said Chouhan.

"Our agricultural policy has three main objectives: Ensure national food security - In the current world full of instability and uncertainty, we cannot depend on any other country for our food. Therefore, our first task is to secure the country's food security. Ease and improve farmers' livelihoods. Ensure nutritious food reaches the public," he added.

Chouhan also emphasised ensuring farmers receive fair prices and reducing production costs. He cited PM-Kisan Nidhi, contrasting it with previous government schemes, noting that earlier governments provided very little, not even a single penny directly into farmers' accounts.

He added that past debt waiver announcements worth Rs 60,000 crore often failed to reach deserving farmers and were marred by scams. In contrast, under PM-Kisan Nidhi alone, Rs 4,27,000 crore has been directly transferred to farmers' accounts in 22 instalments.

"Not only have we increased productivity, but we have also ensured that farmers get the right price. To reduce production costs, we set specific goals. Talking about PM-Kisan Nidhi, the previous governments provided very little -- not even a single penny directly to farmers' accounts. Earlier, there was a loud announcement of debt waivers worth Rs 60,000 crore, but many deserving people did not benefit, and there were scams. But in PM-Kisan Nidhi alone, Rs 4,27,000 crore has been directly transferred to farmers' accounts in 22 instalments," said Chouhan.