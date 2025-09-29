'All Fine In Hospital, Receiving Good Treatment': Retd Judge In Charge Of Inquiry Into Karur Stampede Meets Victims

Karur (Tamil Nadu): Retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, appointed by the Tamil Nadu government for a detailed inquiry into the Karur stampede, visited Government Medical College and Hospital here and said that the people injured are "fine" now. Speaking to reporters following her visit, Justice Jagadeesan said, "All are fine in the hospital now. They are getting very good treatment." Justice Jagadeesan is heading the one-member enquiry commission, appointed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, to probe the stampede.

In a brief media interaction prior to her Karur visit, she said, "The commission has been set up to address shortcomings. Incidents like this should not occur in the future, and the necessary remedial measures will be taken."

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, when a massive crowd at TVK chief Vijay's rally reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

On Sunday, Karur Collector M Thangavel confirmed that at least 40 people died in the incident. Emergency teams and doctors were deployed to provide urgent care, and hospital facilities were strengthened with additional beds to manage the influx of patients.

Addressing a press conference alongside ADGP (Law and Order) S Davidson Devasirvatham, the Collector said, "A total of 40 people have died in the stampede so far. The Chief Minister arrived immediately at night and ordered proper treatment for the injured. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those receiving treatment. A help desk has been opened at the hospital. The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to prevent further deaths."

Meanwhile, politician-turned-actor Vijay announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.