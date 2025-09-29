Death Toll Rises to 41 in Karur Stampede; Vijay Pushes for CBI Probe Amid Blame Game

Drone visuals of the gathering during the statewide campaign rally held by actor and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday. | Image: ANI Video Grab

New Delhi: The tragedy that shook Tamil Nadu continues to deepen. On Monday, one of the critically injured victims succumbed to her wounds, pushing the death toll in Saturday evening’s stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur to 41.

The rally, held under the banner of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), descended into chaos as overcrowding, heat and logistical lapses converged into a catastrophe.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five girls and five boys. Most victims hail from Karur district; the others are spread across Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Salem districts. The latest fatality was Suguna, 65, originally from Karur, who remained on ventilator support until she passed away despite hospital efforts.

Facing mounting criticism, Vijay and TVK have moved the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench), demanding either a CBI investigation or an independent inquiry into the stampede. Vijay has also announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for each bereaved family, along with grief and regret over the disaster.

Vijay described himself as being at a loss for words, saying the images of victims "keep flashing" in his mind. The compensation pledge follows similar promises from multiple levels of government — Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, Rs 10 lakh from the Tamil Nadu government, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Scrutiny Intensifies: Permits, Attendance & Liability

Police have registered a criminal case against three senior TVK functionaries — Bussy Anand, Nirmal Kumar and V.P. Mathiyalagan — for permitting the crowd to exceed the authorised strength, which was reported to be around double the approved limit.

Video evidence and eyewitness accounts show Vijay throwing bottled water to fainting supporters as the crowd surged dangerously. Some street footage captures panicked movement near stage barricades and weak crowd control.

Opposition voices are now sharply critical. AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has accused the police and government of failing to provide adequate protection and called it a tragic consequence of bungled logistics.

Analysts are pointing out several potential fault lines in the event’s planning:

Overcrowding & delay: The crowd reportedly swelled far beyond expectations.

Vijay’s late arrival: Observers note that he reached the venue several hours late, prompting supporters to jostle forward in anticipation.

Inadequate infrastructure: Lack of buffer zones, limited exit pathways and meager crowd management measures have been flagged.

Resource constraints: Reports suggest there was insufficient food, water and shelter from rising temperatures.

A municipal commission led by a retired judge has also been constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the causes and recommend remedial steps.