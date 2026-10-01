All Five NPP MLAs Merge With Ruling NPF in Nagaland

Kohima, Nagaland: All five National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs merged with the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) in Nagaland. According to an Assembly notification, the Speaker has approved the merger.

The five NPP MLAs include A. Nyamnyei Konyak (48 Moka AC), Nuklutoshi (22 Arkakong AC), C. Kipili Sangtam (59 Seyochung-Sitimi AC), Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhutso (9 Kohima Town AC) and Benei M. Lamthiu (57 Thonoknyu AC).

As per the press release from the NPF, the merger took place at Dimapur in the presence of Chief Minister and NPF President, Neiphiu Rio, Adviser & Secretary General of the party, Achumbemo Kikon, and other senior leaders of the party.

The five MLAs stated that they have merged voluntarily with the NPF, affirming their faith in the leadership of CM Neiphiu Rio, and subscribing to the ideology and policies of the NPF, the press release stated.

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Welcoming the five legislators into the party fold, Neiphiu Rio said their decision to join the NPF, a party that truly represents the identity and aspirations of the Naga people, is a welcome step. He expressed confidence that with their joining, the regional force will be further strengthened.

Earlier in October 2025, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the largest party in Nagaland, merged with the Naga People's Front (NPF) after formally adopting a party resolution in the Sixth General Convention held in Kohima.

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These mergers come amid the consolidation of parties for a common Naga cause.

With the latest merger of NPP into the NPF, the ruling party now includes 39 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. The alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 12 MLAs.