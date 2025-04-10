All Green Lights For 14 KM: Why Special Corridor Was Created For 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana in Delhi

Tahawwur Rana extradition: All traffic signals along the 16-km stretch from Palam Air Base to Patiala House Court were synchronised to stay green. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a show of zero tolerance against terrorism and a commitment to justice, officials on Thursday created a green corridor, with every red light turned green, to transport 26/11 accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana from Delhi’s Palam Air Base to Patiala House Court.

All traffic signals along the 14-km stretch from Palam Air Base to Patiala House Court were synchronised to stay green, allowing the NIA’s high-security motorcade carrying Tahawwur Rana to speed through the capital without a single halt.

The signal override was part of a planned multi-agency operation, aimed at ensuring maximum speed and foolproof security while transporting one of India’s most-wanted terrorists.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin terrorist, was extradited from the United States and landed in Delhi on Thursday evening. He was formally arrested by the NIA on arrival. His extradition after years of legal battle is being seen as a major diplomatic win for India in its mission to bring every 26/11 conspirator to justice.

Tahawwur Rana Brought to Delhi Under Tight Security

Tahawwur Hussain Rana was flown into New Delhi from Los Angeles on a special aircraft, escorted by teams from the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), including senior officials. Upon landing, he was formally arrested by the NIA at the airport after all legal formalities were completed.

Major Diplomatic Win: India, US Coordinate Seamlessly

Rana's extradition marks a major breakthrough for India’s counter-terrorism efforts. The successful transfer was made possible through coordinated efforts between India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs and their counterparts in the United States. The NIA worked in close partnership with Indian intelligence agencies throughout the extradition process.

Rana Accused of Aiding Lashkar and HUJI in 26/11 Attacks

According to investigators, Rana conspired with David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), and other Pakistan -based co-conspirators to plan and execute the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The attacks resulted in the deaths of 166 people and left over 238 injured. Both LeT and HUJI are designated terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Narendra Mann Appointed Special Public Prosecutor

The Union Home Ministry has appointed Advocate Narendra Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case. His appointment was formalised via a gazette notification, and he will serve a term of three years or until the trial concludes, whichever is earlier.