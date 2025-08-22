Republic World
Updated 22 August 2025 at 12:17 IST

All India Ban on Stray Dog Feeding in Public: 5 Key Points From Supreme Court Directives

The Supreme Court of India bans feeding stray dogs in public and mandates sterilisation and vaccination before release. Read 5 key points from the latest judgment.

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Image: X
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the court’s previous directive to pick up the stray dogs. However, the new judgment comes with a few modifications in the top court’s August 11 directive that banned the release of stray dogs in public once picked up. 

The latest decision, which many stray dog lovers find to be a balanced one, directs the authorities to release these dogs once they are sterilised and immunised. However, this does not apply to those infected with Rabies or who exhibit aggressive behaviour.

A bench of three Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, who had earlier reserved their decision on August 14, have now expanded the issue to cover the entire country. They’ve sent notices to all states, union territories, and the Animal Husbandry department. The new order modifies the previous one that directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to catch stray dogs and put them in shelters immediately. In the latest directive, the top court has allowed the dogs to be released after they are sterilised and vaccinated. The court also said that people who care about stray dogs can now officially apply to their local civic bodies to adopt them. 

The Supreme Court took Suo Moto Cognisance on the stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR on July 28, 2025, following a news report about the tragic death of a six-year-old girl who succumbed to rabies after being bitten by a stray dog. The initial order on August 11, 2025, directed authorities to remove stray dogs from the streets and place them in shelters. However, the judgment saw mixed responses, which led to the case being transferred to a three-judge bench, which reserved its order on August 14, 2025. 

Here are five key highlights from the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs. 

  1. The Supreme Court has banned feeding stray dogs in public. The authorities have been ordered to create designated spaces for feeding. 
  2. The authorities should put notice boards in these designated feeding areas informing people that stray dogs must be fed in these areas only.
  3. People who feed stray dogs on the streets can face legal action under applicable laws.
  4. Those obstructing officials in managing stray dogs could face penalties. Animal welfare groups or individuals who disrupt this work may be fined up to Rs 25,000 for their actions.
  5. Stray dogs are to be sterilised and vaccinated before they are released in their home area; however, those with rabies and showing aggressive behaviour are not to be released.  

Published By : Priya Pathak

Published On: 22 August 2025 at 12:10 IST

