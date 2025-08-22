All India Ban on Stray Dog Feeding in Public: 5 Key Points From Supreme Court Directives

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the court’s previous directive to pick up the stray dogs. However, the new judgment comes with a few modifications in the top court’s August 11 directive that banned the release of stray dogs in public once picked up.

The latest decision, which many stray dog lovers find to be a balanced one, directs the authorities to release these dogs once they are sterilised and immunised. However, this does not apply to those infected with Rabies or who exhibit aggressive behaviour.

A bench of three Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, who had earlier reserved their decision on August 14, have now expanded the issue to cover the entire country. They’ve sent notices to all states, union territories, and the Animal Husbandry department. The new order modifies the previous one that directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to catch stray dogs and put them in shelters immediately. In the latest directive, the top court has allowed the dogs to be released after they are sterilised and vaccinated. The court also said that people who care about stray dogs can now officially apply to their local civic bodies to adopt them.

The Supreme Court took Suo Moto Cognisance on the stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR on July 28, 2025, following a news report about the tragic death of a six-year-old girl who succumbed to rabies after being bitten by a stray dog. The initial order on August 11, 2025, directed authorities to remove stray dogs from the streets and place them in shelters. However, the judgment saw mixed responses, which led to the case being transferred to a three-judge bench, which reserved its order on August 14, 2025.

Here are five key highlights from the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs.