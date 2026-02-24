All India Medical Students Association Seeks Early Return Of Indian Students From Iran, Postponement Of Scheduled Exams

New Delhi: The All India Medical Students Association-Foreign Students' Wing has urged the government to ask the Indian Embassy in Iran to urgently coordinate with Iranian universities and authorities for postponement of all scheduled examinations for Indian students studying there in view of the security situation and the advisories to Indian nationals to leave the country.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Association said that in the prevailing tense geopolitical and security environment, it is neither safe nor feasible for students to remain in Iran merely to appear in examinations.

The Association requested the government "to direct the Embassy in Iran to urgently coordinate with Iranian universities and authorities to postpone all scheduled examinations for Indian students".

It also demanded facilitation for safe evacuation and repatriation of Indian students at the earliest and ensuring that no student suffers academic loss due to circumstances beyond their control.

"We firmly believe that your compassionate and decisive intervention will safeguard the lives and futures of thousands of Indian students studying abroad," the letter said.

It said Embassy of India in Tehran has issued an advisory on Monday calling upon all Indian nationals, including students, to leave Iran immediately in view of the evolving security situation.

