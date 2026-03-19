All Indian Ships and Seafarers Remain Safe in Persian Gulf Amid West Asia Tensions: Shipping Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has confirmed that all Indian-flagged vessels and their crews in the Persian Gulf region are safe, with no maritime incidents reported in the past 24 hours despite the evolving situation in West Asia.

Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, stated, "Indian-flagged ships and sailors are safe, and no maritime incidents have been reported in the Gulf region in the past 24 hours. The current status of the ships, which were on board the 22, west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, remains unchanged. 611 Indian sailors are on board and safe... 16 Indian sailors have returned to India after their sign-offs in the past 24 hours."

He added, "The Ministry is regularly coordinating with State Maritime Boards, particularly those at other major ports, such as Mundra in Gujarat and some other ports in Maharashtra. Furthermore, we are coordinating with ports in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry, and we are regularly interacting with them. There have been no reports of congestion anywhere..."

The Ministry is maintaining close monitoring of shipping movements, port operations, and the welfare of Indian seafarers to ensure the continuity of maritime trade. Coordination is ongoing with State Maritime Boards and relevant authorities.

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To support port operations amid potential disruptions, the Deendayal Port Authority at Kandla has taken proactive steps. Rajesh Sinha noted, "... The Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has created additional storage space there and has provided approximately 54 acres of land for additional land storage. Along with this, charges and operational support, including waivers of some charges, have also been implemented. Deendayal Port, through its March 17th circular, has provided a 50% discount to port users, granting a 50% rebate or concession on the applicable charges. This has resulted in a 50% rebate on the port's cranes, including harbour mobile cranes, used to handle cargo."

The Ministry emphasized its ongoing vigilance: "The Ministry is continuously and closely monitoring shipping movements, port operations, and the well-being of Indian seafarers, their welfare, and the continuity of maritime trade, along with the State Maritime Board, keeping in mind the evolving situation in West Asia..."

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