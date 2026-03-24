‘All Indian Ships, Sailors In Gulf Region Are Safe’: Shipping Ministry Allays Fears Amid Rising Tensions Over Iran War

New Delhi: Amid global concerns over energy supply disruptions due to conflict in West Asia and the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, the Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday assured that all Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are safe.

Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, Rajesh Sinha, said two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, have already safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are en route to India.

"All Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are safe. No maritime incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours. Late last evening, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, both are loaded with LPG. Both vessels safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are headed towards India," said Sinha.

He informed that Pine Gas ship, carrying 45,000 metric tonnes of LPG, is expected to arrive at New Mangalore Port on the morning of March 27. Meanwhile, another vessel Jag Vasant, loaded with approximately 47,600 metric tonnes of LPG, is headed towards Kandla and is likely to reach on March 26.

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"Pine Gas is carrying 45,000 metric tons of LPG and is due to arrive at the New Mangalore Port, likely in the morning of March 27th. The other LPG carrier vessel, Jag Vasant, is carrying approximately 47,600 metric tons of LPG and is headed towards Kandla, with an estimated arrival date of March 26th," said Rajesh Sinha.

Sinha further stated that with the departure of these two vessels from the Persian Gulf, there are currently 20 Indian-flagged ships in the region, carrying around 540 Indian sailors. He also confirmed that no congestion has been reported at any ports.

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"Thus, with the departure of these two ships from the Persian Gulf, there are now 20 Indian-flagged ships, carrying 540 Indian sailors, in the Persian Gulf...No congestion has been reported at any port," Sinha added.

After the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28 in joint military strikes by the US and Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes and the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran have severely disrupted international waterways and global energy markets.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

He highlighted the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves and increased refining capacity, as global trade through the Strait of Hormuz faces disruptions.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "...In the last 11 years, strategic petroleum reserves have been developed to more than 53 lakh metric tonnes, and work is underway to expand them to over 65 lakh metric tonnes. Additionally, India's refining capacity has also been significantly increased in the last decade. I want to assure the House and the country through you that India has adequate crude oil storage and arrangements for continuous supply."