Nashik Court Sends 'Godman' Ashok Kharat To Police Custody Till March 29

Nashik: The Nashik court has remanded astrologer and self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat, arrested for allegedly raping a woman, to police custody till March 29 (Sunday). Kharat, was produced before the court, amidst heavy police security on Tuesday.

During the arguments in court, the public prosecutor stated that a pistol has been recovered from Kharat's residence, and five cartridges have also been seized. In addition to this, animal hides, white and black musk, have been recovered.

Moreover, property-related documents were also found at his farmhouse. A DVR has been seized; and an investigation is currently underway to determine its contents and the reason for it being brought to the farmhouse.

On the other hand, the defense counsel argued why the investigation remains incomplete, despite the police having had a full seven days at their disposal. It claimed that the accused was not questioned regarding the tiger hide, the firearm, or the musk. "I was performing religious rituals (pooja), not practicing black magic," the accused said.

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Kharat was escorted by the police to the Nashik court after his police custody ended. The police wanted further custody saying that several facets in the case remains to be investigated. They further reasoned that more than 200 videos were found, linked to Kharat, that had to be examined. In addition to this, Kharat's property and those of other individuals associated with the case, also remains to be investigated, they said.

What Fadnavis Had Said

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the alleged rape is being closely monitored, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and the Nashik Police Commissioner is handling the investigation.

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“The case involving Kharat is extremely serious. Efforts are underway to encourage victims to come forward. Some women have started responding. The entire matter is being monitored at a senior level. The DGP has also been instructed to oversee it. An SIT has been formed, and the Nashik Police Commissioner, along with the SIT, is handling the investigation. I believe no one will be spared in this matter,” Fadnavis had said.

What is the Case About?

Ashok Kharat aka 'Captain' Kharat has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. A Nashik court had earlier remanded him to police custody till March 24. According to police investigation, Kharat allegedly exploited the complainant between 2022 and December 2025 and used intimidation and manipulation to continue the abuse.