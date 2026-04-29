Jamia Millia Islamia VC Sparks Controversy After His 'Indians Share Mahadev's DNA' Remark Sparks Outrage

New Delhi: Professor Mazhar Asif, the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), has triggered an ideological debate after his remarks at a campus event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Yuva Kumbh’ on Tuesday, Professor Asif stated that "the DNA of all Indians is the DNA of Mahadev," a comment that has since gone viral and sparked protests across the university.

Ideological Shift?

During his address, Professor Asif spoke at length about India’s inherent diversity, noting that while citizens come from vastly different linguistic, regional, and cultural backgrounds, they remain fundamentally united.

He argued that this unity is deeply rooted in ancient spiritual heritage.

Advertisement

In his address, Asif spoke about diversity in India, noting that people come from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. He said that despite these differences, people remain united as Indians. He added that this unity can be understood through the idea that “Mahadev’s DNA flows within us”.

He further elaborated on the Sanatan culture, describing it as a sophisticated system of coexistence.

Advertisement

Using the iconography of Lord Mahadev’s family, traditionally antagonistic animals (such as the snake and the bull) live in harmony, he explained that Indian civilisation has always found ways to foster peace among diverse groups.

Campus Unrest and Protests

The event, held in a central university hall, was met with stiff resistance from several student organisations.

Groups, including the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA), organised demonstrations and announced protests against the programme.

They are accusing the administration of providing a platform to ideologies while simultaneously restricting student-led study circles and protests.

Meanwhile, protesting students gathered on campus and raised concerns over the event. A heavy police force was deployed outside the campus as a precaution.

Asif also described Sanatan culture as a system that promotes coexistence, referring to the depiction of Lord Mahadev’s family and how different beings live together.

Security and Political Fallout

Heavy police presence and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at Gate Number 1 and around the perimeter of the New Delhi campus to prevent clashes between protesters and attendees.

While supporters of the Vice-Chancellor’s remarks have praised him for promoting a message of national integration and shared heritage, netizens argue that such statements from the head of a minority institution represent an attempt to saffronize the campus.

The video of the Vice-Chancellor’s remarks has drawn mixed reactions on social media.

While some users supported his comments on unity, others questioned the nature of the event and its location within a central university campus.