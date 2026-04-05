‘All Old Anti-Modi Tweets Deleted’: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj's Cryptic Post Stirs Rumours Of Raghav Chadha Joining BJP

New Delhi: Is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha making ways to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)? Explosive claims made by AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in a cryptic post has stirred the rumours of Chadha's defection once again.

The rumours come after AAP demoted Chadha and removed him from the post of AAP deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. There is an internal rift ongoing between AAP and Raghav Chadha.

Raghav Chadha Deleted All Anti-Modi Tweets?

Saurabh Bharadwaj has claimed that Raghav Chadha has completely wiped his X timeline “clean” by deleting all the old tweets critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He added that Raghav Chadha, who was “once a sharp critic of Modi-BJP”, has completely erased his old image and presented a “new, shiny, washing machine-fresh picture” by wiping his criticisms of the saffron party from his social media handle.

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Bharadwaj also shared screenshots to prove that Chadha has indeed deleted his old posts and replies.

Old Post of Raghav Chadha unavailable | Image: X

In a post on X, Bharadwaj wrote, “I deeply searched his entire account using the words “BJP” and “Modi.” The result is shocking—no old criticisms are visible anymore.”

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Old Post of Raghav Chadha unavailable | Image: X

Bharadwaj added, “Tweets quoted by AAP leaders have also vanished. This isn’t some minor cleanup; it’s a surgical erasure of the entire digital history…You can gauge the level of his preparation from how meticulously his timeline has been altered.”

Old Post of Raghav Chadha unavailable | Image: X

‘Tweets In Praise of PM Modi Still There’

Saurabh Bharadwaj further alleged that only two posts with the word “Modi” are still there on Raghav Chadha's X handle, and both are in praise of PM Modi.

One of the Chadha's 2016 tweet shared by Bharadwaj read, “We stand firmly with PM Modi on Pak. In face we are the first party to condemn Pak's propaganda. Don't feel sheepish or conscience-stricken.” His post was a reaction to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's tweet reading, “Trust Indian Army. This is no time for politics.”

Raghav Chadha To Join BJP?

Speculations regarding AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha joining BJP has been stirring ever since AAP suddenly removed him from the post of party deputy leader in the Upper House of the Parliament. He has been replaced by Ashok Mittal.

Cryptic posts by Chadha also seemed to express his dissatisfaction with AAP's move. In a post, which he called a “message to the aam aadmi”, Chadha wrote, "Silenced, not defeated."