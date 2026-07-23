All Shops in Connaught Place to Close at 6:30 PM Today Amid CJP Protests, NTDA Issues Advisory

New Delhi: The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has issued an urgent advisory circular directing all shops, offices, restaurants, and commercial establishments in Connaught Place to shut down by 6:30 pm today due to a serious security situation in the area.

In a letter addressed to all shop owners and office establishments in the iconic commercial hub, NDTA President Atul Bhargava stated that the directive was conveyed telephonically by the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

“All shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, shall close for the day by 6:30 pm, today that is 23.07.2026,” the circular reads.

The association has appealed to all establishment owners and occupiers to strictly comply with the instructions to “avoid any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and injury.”

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The circular, marked “MOST IMPORTANT / URGENT,” was issued this morning and carries the full backing of the traders’ body, which represents businesses in one of Delhi’s busiest and most prestigious commercial districts.

Connaught Place, popularly known as CP, is a major shopping, dining, and office destination in central Delhi. A sudden closure of this magnitude is expected to impact thousands of businesses and daily visitors.

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As of now, no further details have been officially released by the NDMC or Delhi Police regarding the nature of the “critical situation.” Authorities are yet to issue a public statement.

NDTA Contact Details (as mentioned in the circular):

101 Yogeshwar Building, M-2 Connaught Place, New Delhi

Email: ndtacp09@gmail.com