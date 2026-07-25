‘All Stations Open’: DMRC Lifts Closure Of All Stations After NEET Paper Leak Protest At Jantar Mantar Called Off

New Delhi: The commuters in the national capital got relief on Sunday as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the full resumption of services across the network, after the Jantar Mantar protest was called off. According to the DMRC, all metro stations that had been shut earlier in the week were reopened for both entry and exit, restoring normal movement in and around the New Delhi district.

The DMRC issued an update hours after NEET paper leak protesters ended their agitation at Jantar Mantar. As the protest was called off following the Centre accepting their demands, the DMRC lifted the restrictions that had been imposed for security reasons.

In a post on X, DMRC stated, “Service Update. All stations of the Delhi Metro network are open (both entry and exit) for passenger services.” Earlier, entry and exit at as many as 18 stations near Jantar Mantar had been closed “till further orders” to ensure peace, safety and security during the protest.

Notably, the protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak came to an end on Saturday after protesters stated that the central government had accepted their demands. The decision to withdraw brought a sense of calm back to Delhi, where the site had been the focal point of days of agitation. Now, as the protestors dispersed, daily life in the national capital began to return to normal. The traffic restrictions eased and crowds thinned around the protest venue as students and supporters left the area peacefully following the announcement.

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In line with the change on the ground, the DMRC issued a fresh advisory confirming that commuters could once again use the entire network without restrictions. All gates that had been shut as a precaution were reopened for both entry and exit.

Government Accepts Demands, Education Minister Steps Down

The resignation of the Education Minister came after sustained pressure from students and civil groups who had gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding accountability over the NEET irregularities. According to protest organisers, the central government accepted their key demands, paving the way for the agitation to be suspended.

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As part of the developments, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation, following which the protesters announced they were calling off the demonstration.

DMRC Reopens Stations After Days Of Closure

During the height of the protests, the DMRC had restricted access around the protest zone to maintain law and order.