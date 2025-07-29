'All Three Terrorists...' - Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hails Operation Mahadev In Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has praised the success of Operation Mahadev, in which the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police killed three terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Shah said, “In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.”

He confirmed that the terrorists killed were Suleman, alias Asif, believed to be the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack; Hamza Afghani; and Jibran, who was also allegedly involved in last year’s Sonamarg Tunnel attack.

Details of the Operation

Officials said that the Army's elite para commandos launched a surprise operation in the Harwan forest area on Srinagar’s outskirts after detecting a technical signal from a satellite phone linked to the attackers.

"Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were detained earlier for helping them," Shah said.

He added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had already arrested those who sheltered the terrorists, while others who supplied them food were detained earlier.

Forensic Confirmation

Shah also highlighted the forensic evidence confirming their involvement: "The FSL report of the cartridges from the terror attack was already ready. Yesterday, the rifles of the three terrorists were seized and matched with the FSL reports. Further tests were carried out in Chandigarh, confirming they were the same terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack," he said.

Condemning the Barbaric Attack

The Home Minister strongly condemned the brutal killings in Pahalgam, where terrorists targeted civilians based on their religion. "Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act and express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," Shah said.

He also shared a personal moment from his visit to the victims' families: “I saw a woman who had been widowed just six days after her wedding. I can never forget that scene. I want to tell all families today that Modi ji neutralised those who sent the terrorists, and our security forces killed those who committed the killings.”

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response

After the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the operation.