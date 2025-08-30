Updated 30 August 2025 at 14:47 IST
All You Need To Know About H5N1 Avian Influenza Virus That Led to Closure of Delhi National Zoological Park
Delhi National Zoological Park authorities are following the government's 2021 'Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza'.
The outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza at Delhi National Zoological Park has resulted in it closing temporarily to visitors from today, August 30, until further notice, to protect both public health and the safety of our staff. Two Painted Storks tested positive for the virus. The sample collected from two dead painted storks was sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, confirming the H5N1 virus on August 28. Following this, the authorities implemented strict containment and biosecurity measures in accordance with the government's action plan. The authorities are following the government's 2021 'Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza'.
"The National Zoological Park is temporarily closed from 30th August till further notice in the public interest, due to a positive report of Avian Influenza virus in a sample of water birds," read the public notice.
What is H5N1 Avian Influenza Virus?
H5N1 is a highly pathogenic subtype of the avian influenza virus. It primarily infects birds, particularly wild and domestic poultry, but can also infect other mammals, including humans, in rare cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) lists H5N1 as a significant zoonotic disease with pandemic potential due to its ability to cross species and cause severe illness in humans. However, human-to-human transmission is rare.
If a human contracts the symptoms to detect, including fever, cough, and muscle aches, with potential progression to pneumonia and respiratory distress. Other symptoms include conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes) or other non-respiratory symptoms.
Delhi National Zoological Park Houses…
The Delhi zoo is home to a variety of animals, including mammals such as Asiatic lions, tigers, elephants, rhinos, blackbucks, gibbons, and hyenas. It also features a wide range of birds, including macaws, ostriches, and peafowls, as well as reptiles such as crocodiles, monitor lizards, cobras, and gharials. Additionally, the zoo is known for its conservation breeding programs that focus on species such as the white tiger, Indian rhino, and brow-antlered deer.
Published On: 30 August 2025 at 14:47 IST