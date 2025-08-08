All You Need To Know About Jharkhand's 'Lady Tarzan' Jamuna Tudu Invited On Independence Day At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Who's Jamuna Tudu? 'Lady Tarzan' Invited On I-Day At Rashtrapati Bhavan | Image: President Of India Digital Library

New Delhi: Padma Shri awardee Jamuna Tudu has been invited by President Droupadi Murmu to Rashtrapati Bhavan for a special dinner on the occasion of Independence Day.

Tudu, known as 'Lady Tarzan' in Jharkhand, is an environmental activist.

The invitation from Rashtrapati Bhavan was extended to honor her contributions to conserving forests in Jharkhand.

The dinner is scheduled for August 15 at 6 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tudu received the invitation at her home in Chakulia, Jharkhand. She was elated and emotional upon receiving it.

Jamuna Tudu was born in December 1980 in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. After marrying a mason, she moved to Jharkhand and began working as a daily wage laborer. She has taken a firm stand against the illegal felling of trees in Jharkhand on multiple occasions and is called ‘Lady Tarzan’ for her fearless stance against timber mafias and Naxals in the state.

In recognition of her efforts in forest conservation, the Government of India conferred upon her the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in 2019.