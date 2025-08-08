AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam Case: Delhi Court Rejects Christian Michel’s Plea for Release

Updated 8 August 2025 at 11:21 IST
In a significant development in the high-profile AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday rejected the plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James, who had sought release from custody on the grounds that he had already undergone the maximum punishment of seven years prescribed under the charges.
Michel, a British national and one of the key accused in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP helicopter scam, had approached the court arguing that he had completed the sentence term for the alleged offences and should be released accordingly.
Michel was extradited from the United Arab Emirates to India in December 2018 and has remained in custody since. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have accused him of acting as a middleman in securing the deal.
Also Read: 'Corruption Happened In Italy,...': Middleman Christian Michel's Biggest Admission In AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 8 August 2025 at 11:21 IST