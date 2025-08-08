AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam Case: Delhi Court Rejects Christian Michel’s Plea for Release

In a significant development in the high-profile AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday rejected the plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James, who had sought release from custody on the grounds that he had already undergone the maximum punishment of seven years prescribed under the charges.

Michel, a British national and one of the key accused in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP helicopter scam, had approached the court arguing that he had completed the sentence term for the alleged offences and should be released accordingly.