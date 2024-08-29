sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • All You Need To Know About She-Box Portal Launched To Monitor Sexual Harassment At Workplaces

Published 23:59 IST, August 29th 2024

All You Need To Know About She-Box Portal Launched To Monitor Sexual Harassment At Workplaces

Ministry of Women and Child Development on Thursday launched the new She-Box portal for registering and monitoring complaints of sexual harassment at workplace.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
she-box portal launched
Central government launches She-Box portal to deter sexual harassment of women at workplace | Image: representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:59 IST, August 29th 2024